Mark Chapman is joined by Danny Murphy and Phil Neville to discuss three key talking points from the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

Subjects include the 3-5-2 formation used by new Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal, the role of the modern full-back, and the summer's best signings.

Van Gaal lost his first game in charge of United at Old Trafford, while champions Manchester City got their title defence under way with a win at Newcastle.