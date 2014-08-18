BBC Sport - MOTD3: Full-backs, 3-5-2 and the best summer signings

MOTD3: Can full-backs still defend?

Mark Chapman is joined by Danny Murphy and Phil Neville to discuss three key talking points from the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

Subjects include the 3-5-2 formation used by new Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal, the role of the modern full-back, and the summer's best signings.

Van Gaal lost his first game in charge of United at Old Trafford, while champions Manchester City got their title defence under way with a win at Newcastle.

Top Stories