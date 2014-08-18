Crystal Palace: Keith Millen says club must appoint manager quickly

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace: Tony Pulis saga needs explaining - Keith Millen

Caretaker manager Keith Millen has warned Crystal Palace that they must appoint a replacement for Tony Pulis quickly or the club will suffer.

Millen took charge for Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Arsenal, which came just 48 hours after Pulis departed following a reported disagreement over transfers.

The 47-year-old, who says he is interested in taking charge full-time, insists a prompt resolution is vital.

"The longer you leave it then it can start drifting," Millen said.

"Whoever comes in, it needs to be quick. The players will want to know on Monday which direction the club is going. There is a good group there, but they do need leadership."

Palace took the lead against Arsenal but ultimately lost 2-1

Captain Mile Jedinak echoed those sentiments and described the situation as "a little bit difficult to comprehend".

"I am sure the guys above and powers that be know what they are doing," said the 30-year-old Australian international.

Palace co-chairman Steve Parish told the BBC's Match of the Day that he is keen to appoint someone with top-flight experience in England.

Former Cardiff manager Malky Mackay and erstwhile Tottenham head coach Tim Sherwood are thought to be the leading candidates.

But Millen is keen to be considered despite ruling himself out of contention last season after Ian Holloway left the club.

"The circumstances are different now," said the former Bristol City manager. "I felt then that the situation wasn't right for me.

"I know I can manage. I want to speak to the chairman and see which direction he wants to go in. If he has got belief in me, I will speak to him."