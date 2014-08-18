Loic Remy not keen on Newcastle return, says QPR boss Redknapp

Remy started in QPR's defeat by Hull on the opening day of the Premier League season.

QPR striker Loic Remy would prefer not to return to Newcastle, according to Rangers manager Harry Redknapp.

Remy, 27, scored 14 goals on loan with United last season and Magpies manager Alan Pardew had stated his interest in signing the Frenchman permanently.

"He didn't want to go back to Newcastle which is a massive club, so unless it's a club in the top seven I don't think he'll go," said Redknapp.

Remy was set for a switch to Liverpool this summer before the move collapsed.

Redknapp would prefer to keep Remy but says he will be left powerless if a club meets the forward's buy-out clause.

"If he goes you're looking for two strikers, which isn't easy to find," added the QPR boss, whose side were beaten 1-0 at Loftus Road by Hull on the opening day of the Premier League season.

In addition to supplementing his strikeforce, Redknapp is also aiming to bolster his midfield before the transfer window closes.

"We need to get a couple more in, we're short in some areas," said Redknapp.

"I've got three central midfield players - Joey Barton, Alejandro Faurlin and Karl Henry - when you need six midfield players really at this level.

"So we're looking to get one or two midfielders in and maybe a front man as well because we need a bit of cover there. You need four strikers in an ideal world."