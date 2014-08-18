BBC Sport - Usain Bolt: Manchester United have 'defensive problems'

Bolt on Man Utd's 'defensive problems'

The world's fastest man and well-known Manchester United fan Usain Bolt feels his side had "defensive problems" in what he describes as a "bad start to the season".

United lost 2-1 to Swansea in their first Premier League game of the new season at Old Trafford. Bolt thinks his side can turn it around "in a few games".

The World and Olympic champion sprinter was speaking in Brazil after securing a 10-second 100m win on Copacabana beach, in an event to publicise the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Top Stories