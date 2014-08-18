Plymouth's Tyler Harvey: Exeter goal 'coolest thing I've ever done'

Harvey has made just six starts for Plymouth Argyle so far in his career

Plymouth midfielder Tyler Harvey has described scoring against rivals Exeter as one of his best-ever moments.

The 19-year-old Plymouth-born player opened the scoring in Argyle's Devon derby win with a well-taken free-kick.

Harvey has made just six first-team starts since his debut in November 2012, with Saturday's match marking his first of the 2014-15 season.

"The aim after today was to keep myself in the team and fingers crossed I've done that," he explained.

"I played a bit more advanced, just off the striker and just in front of the midfield, and I enjoy that position a lot.

"I think that's probably me, that's my position, just off the striker in the hole."

Tyler Harvey November 2012: Makes Plymouth debut as a substitute in a 1-0 loss at Bradford. December 2012: Scores a last-minute equaliser in his first start in the 1-1 draw with Devon rivals Torquay United. May 2013: Signs first professional deal. December 2013: Goes out on loan to Conference Premier side Salisbury City. August 2014: Gets opening goal in the 3-0 win over Devon rivals Exeter City.

However, although scoring against Exeter was one of his best ever experiences, he says his celebration was something he would like to forget.

"If anyone saw my celebration it was a bit embarrassing," he admitted. "I tried to do a knee slide, hit the floor and did a complete front flip.

"But coming from Plymouth, it was nice to score. It was good."

Harvey but manager John Sheridan says he still has a lot to learn.

"I had a chat with him and River (Allen) as I didn't think they were sharp enough at all in pre-season," said Sheridan.

"I told them they need to wake up, they're both good players and they're good kids, I've got a lot of time for them.

"I told him to try and find space for himself and in the first half I thought he was tremendous.

"It was a great goal, a great little ball for the second goal and I thought he did a really good job."