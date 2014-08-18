Peter Brezovan: Portsmouth sign ex-Brighton & Swindon keeper

Brezovan made 62 appearances in five seasons at Brighton

Portsmouth have signed Slovakian goalkeeper Peter Brezovan on a non-contract basis in a short-term deal.

The 34-year-old has previously played for Swindon and Brighton, having begun his career at FC Brno.

Brezovan, who joined the Seagulls in August 2009, made eight appearances last season but was released in May.

He also played 76 times for Swindon having initially joined on loan in July 2006, before sealing a permanent move in August 2007.