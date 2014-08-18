Chelsea v Burnley: Jose Mourinho out to break down defensive teams

Burnley boss Dyche (left) will take charge of his first Premier League game against Jose Mourinho's Chelsea

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho says his side have been practising breaking down defensive-minded teams in preparation for the Premier League season.

The Blues expect to be one of the title contenders and start their campaign at with newly promoted Burnley on Monday.

"When you don't have space and time to play, you need more quality," said the 51-year-old Portuguese.

"We have worked on that in training, expecting a team to be defensive and try to close every road to goal."

Burnley's previous Premier League home bow The first time Turf Moor hosted a Premier League game, in the 2009-10 season, Burnley beat Manchester United 1-0, with Robbie Blake scoring the winner and keeper Brian Jensen saving a penalty.

Chelsea finished third in the league last season and failed to win any trophies in Mourinho's first campaign back at the club after rejoining from Real Madrid.

Forwards Fernando Torres, Samuel Eto'o and Demba Ba failed to reach double figures in the league, with the latter having accused Mourinho of selecting players on reputation rather than form.

Mourinho got rid of Ba and Eto'o in the summer, signing striker Diego Costa from Atletico Madrid and ex-Chelsea forward Didier Drogba on a free transfer from Galatasaray.

In addition he brought in midfielder Cesc Fabregas from Barcelona to increase his attacking options.

Burnley were a surprise second in the Championship last season and manager Sean Dyche is again hoping to prove the side's doubters wrong.

"Our expectations are purely to put a team together that have a competitive edge," he told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek programme.

"There are no guarantees in any division but certainly not the Premier League.

"We know the task in front of us is a tough task. We went into last season open minded when I think people were making us one of the favourites for relegation. We are open minded again.

"We are probably considered arguably one of the biggest underdogs in recent times in the Premier League, but we know the underdog story often has a good ending."