Truro City: Steve Tully frustrated after 1-1 draw with Cambridge City

Kyle Moore has played in goal in Truro City's last two matches

Truro City boss Steve Tully was left to rue a rash challenge by goalkeeper Kyle Moore that cost his side victory as they drew 1-1 at Cambridge City.

Moore brought down Callum Donnelly in the box and Josh Beech dispatched the resulting penalty with 25 minutes left.

The spot-kick cancelled out Isaac Vassell's first-half opener for Truro.

"I'm disappointed, to be fair," Tully explained to BBC Radio Cornwall. "Apart from the mistake, Kyle hasn't had a lot to do."

It was the second time in three games that a City goalkeeper had brought down a forward in the box, after Mike Searle's foul against Chesham on the opening day of the Southern Premier League season.

"It was a lapse of concentration," continued Tully. "A ball over the top - perhaps our two centre-halves could have dealt with it better.

Truro City's opening Southern Premier League results 9 August: Lost 3-0 to Chesham 12 August: Win 2-1 at Paulton Rovers 16 August: Drew 1-1 at Cambridge City

"But I didn't think he needed to dive in. Once you concede the penalty, one, you're lucky to stay on the pitch and two, you've got to go and save it.

"Neither happened, but overall we'll take a point and move on to Tuesday's game at home to Hungerford."

But Tully was philosophical, with his side the first to avoid defeat by table-toppers Cambridge this season.

"Not many teams will come here and get a point or something from the game so we're really pleased that we have," he said.

"Early on we did struggle to get the ball down, but once we got it down and played some football we created some chances.

"If you take your chances and score your goals then you win games.

"We created two or three good chances and we didn't take them in the first half.

"Barry (Hayles) had a great chance late on in the second half and we still would have won the game. He knows he should have hit the target - if he hit the target he would have scored."