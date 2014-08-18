Torquay United: Ryan Bowman faces 'massive learning curve'

Bowman has started all three of Torquay's games in the Conference this season

Torquay manager Chris Hargreaves says striker Ryan Bowman still has a lot to learn after being sent off in their

saw red midway through the first half after he aggressively aimed his head towards visiting midfielder Scott Kay.

"It's a massive learning curve for him," Hargreaves told BBC Radio Devon.

"He'll be more disappointed than anyone, he's come here to do well, he's desperate for success."

Bowman has had a rollercoaster start to life at Plainmoor.

He before scoring the opener in the Gulls'

And, had Bowman stayed on the field against Southport, Hargreaves is in no doubt who would have won the game.

"I don't think I've seen a more one-sided game where the 10 are beating up the 11," he said.

"I'm disappointed that we haven't won, because if we have 11 players on the pitch that's a dominant game.

"As it is I've got to be proud of the 10 that remained on because they put in a great performance."