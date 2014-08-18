Cardiff City: Kevin Theophile-Catherine loaned to St Etienne

Cardiff City defender Kevin Theophile-Catherine has made 29 appearance for Cardiff City

Cardiff City defender Kevin Theophile-Catherine has moved to French Ligue 1 club St Etienne for the rest of the 2013-14 season.

The 24-year-old Frenchman played in Cardiff City's 2-1 Capital One Cup win over Coventy City last week.

But with John Brayford set to be the first choice right-back, Theophile-Catherine was unlikely to get many chances.

Theophile-Catherine signed for Cardiff from Rennes in September 2013.

Since moving to the Cardiff City Stadium Theophile-Catherine has made 29 appearances for the club after he signed a four-year deal for a reported £2.1m fee.