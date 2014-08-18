Amari'i Bell: Birmingham City recall left-back from loan at Mansfield

Left-back Amari'i Bell has been with Birmingham City since the age of seven and made his debut in 2013

Birmingham City have recalled left-back Amari'i Bell from his loan spell with Mansfield Town.

The 20-year-old's move to the Stags was due to last until January but he did not play in any of the Nottinghamshire club's first three competitive games.

While on loan at Nuneaton Town and Kidderminster last season, he played a combined total of 29 league games and scored twice for Harriers.

Meanwhile, striker Luke Armstrong, 18, has joined Blues on a one-year deal.

The County Durham-born son of former Stockport, Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town striker Alun Armstrong had been on trial with Blues following a spell with Boro and will now join the club's development squad.