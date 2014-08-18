Middlesbrough winger Albert Adomah wants positivity despite loss

Adomah had the ball in the Leeds net but the goal was ruled out for a high foot

Middlesbrough winger Albert Adomah wants fans to keep up the optimism despite Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Leeds ending the 100% record this term.

The Teessiders won their opening-day fixture against Birmingham in the Championship and then knocked Oldham out of the League Cup.

However ,a late Billy Sharp goal for Leeds brought Boro's first loss.

"Optimism shouldn't disappear, we've only played two games and there's 44 left," Adomah told BBC Tees.

"We're still hoping, we go into every game wanting to win and there's no need to be too disappointed."

Adomah, 26, had the ball in the net with an overhead kick during the match at Elland Road but the strike was chalked off by official Stuart Atwell.

"It's a shame because I thought it was a well-taken goal and he disallowed it," Adomah added.

"At the end of the day it's down to the referee."