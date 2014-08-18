Edu Oriol: Blackpool sign twin brother of Joan Oriol

Oriol played in the La Liga top division with Real Zaragoza

Spanish winger Edu Oriol has joined twin brother Joan Oriol at Blackpool, signing a one-year deal subject to international clearance.

Edu Oriol, 27, also has the option of a further year and joins after playing in Cyprus with AEL Limassol last season.

He also had spells at Barcelona, playing for their B side, and Real Zaragoza earlier in his career.

"I am very happy to be here, for me and my twin it is the best dream to play here," Oriol told the club website.

The last time the Oriol twins appeared for the same club was during a loan spell at Spanish side Reus Deportiu in 2006.

Edu Oriol is Blackpool's 17th signing of the summer, following on from Saturday's arrival of former Newcastle and Swindon striker Nile Ranger, and takes the size of their squad to 25 players.

The Seasiders lost 27 players during the summer and had only eight professionals under contract two weeks before the start of the season.