Scunthorpe United sign Billy Kee and Luke O'Neill

Kee is a former Northern Ireland youth international

Scunthorpe United have signed Burton Albion striker Billy Kee on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee and Burnley full-back Luke O'Neill on a three-month loan deal.

The 23-year-old scored 39 goals in 99 league appearances for the Brewers after joining them from Torquay in August 2011.

O'Neill, 22, spent time on loan with York City and Southend last season.

Both players could play for the Iron in Tuesday's home match against Fleetwood.