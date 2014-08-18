Josh McEachran joins Vitesse Arnhem on season-long loan

From the section

Josh McEachran becomes the latest in a line of Chelsea players to join Vitesse Arnhem on loan

Chelsea midfielder Josh McEachran has joined Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan.

McEachran, 21, first joined Chelsea as an eight-year-old, making his club debut aged 17 in 2010 against Zilina.

McEachran has previously spent time on loan at Wigan Athletic, Watford, Middlesbrough and Swansea City.

He is the latest Chelsea player to link up with Vitesse after Brazilian defender Wallace and Bertrand Traore signed season-long deals in the summer.

The pair started Vitesse's 2-2 draw at home to SC Cambuur on Saturday.

Ghanaian international Christian Atsu, made 25 appearances and scored six goals during his stay with the club last season.

McEachran, an under-21 international, represented England at the Toulon Under-20 Tournament in May and June.