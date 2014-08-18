Jack Colback 'proud' after Newcastle United debut

Jack Colback (right) left rivals Sunderland to join Newcastle United this summer

Summer signing Jack Colback says his Newcastle United debut was a "proud" moment despite ending in defeat by Manchester City on Sunday.

Midfielder Colback, 24, ended a 16-year association with the Magpies' rivals Sunderland when on a free transfer.

Despite his Wearside stint, Colback was a boyhood Newcastle supporter.

"I enjoyed getting that first game out of the way and it was a proud occasion," Colback told BBC Newcastle.

"I'm buzzing to be here and I hope that shows from the way I perform on a Saturday.

"I had a few of my family there and friends texting me good luck and the fans have been brilliant since I signed."

Colback was one of eight summer arrivals to Alan Pardew's squad, as Newcastle strengthened on the back of a disappointing end to the previous campaign.

Four of the octet started against City, including Colback, with Daryl Janmaat, Emmanuel Riviere and Remy Cabella also involved, while Ayoze Perez came on as a substitute.

"We've got to take the positives out of today," Colback added.

"We pushed the Premier League champions very close and I don't think we deserved to come off without any points."