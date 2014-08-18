Brentford boss Mark Warburton says he wants to sign a defender

Warburton is keen to have cover in all positions

Brentford boss Mark Warburton is keen to add another defender to his squad.

The west London club have signed a number of players since winning promotion to the Championship.

And Warburton told BBC London 94.9: "There will be one more coming in I think. We need one more defender to make sure we have cover in place."

He is also looking for youngsters like Jake Reeves, Charlie Adams and Josh Clarke to go out on loan in order to pick up first-team experience.

"Going out will be the young ones who've done really well in pre-season," Warburton confirmed.

"They've shown us what they can do and now they need to go out and develop. It's the next stage of their education."