Danny Holla joins Brighton & Hove Albion on three-year contract

Holla agreed terms with Brighton at the weekend

Brighton have signed Dutch midfielder Danny Holla on a three-year contract.

The 26-year-old was a free agent after leaving Den Haag and has also played for Groningen.

Albion boss Sami Hyypia said: "Danny is a player who has plenty of top-flight experience in Holland with more than 200 senior appearances, and that experience is something we need.

"We will need to assess where he is in terms of his match fitness, but hopefully we can get him up to speed."

Holla made 212 appearances during his time at De Haag, scoring 39 goals.