BBC Sport - Match of the Day at 50: Sergio Aguero recalls title-winning goal

Aguero remembers title-winning goal

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero talks us through his title-winning goal against Queens Park Rangers in May 2012.

The Match of the Day at 50 documentary celebrating the iconic programme's birthday charts the history of the show and highlights its long-ingrained place at the heart of Saturday night television.

Watch Match of the Day at 50, Friday, 22 August, 22:35 BST on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.

