BBC Sport - Match of the Day at 50: The commentators

Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Barry Davies are among those to discuss their memories of commentators on Match of the Day through the years.

The Match of the Day at 50 documentary celebrating the iconic programme's birthday charts the history of the show and highlights its long-ingrained place at the heart of Saturday night television.

Watch Match of the Day at 50, Friday, 22 August, 22:35 BST (22:50 in Northern Ireland) on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.

