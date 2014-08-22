Celebrity Match of the Day fans including Russell Brand and Sue Johnston pay tribute to legendary commentator John Motson.

The Match of the Day at 50 documentary celebrating the iconic programme's birthday charts the history of the show and highlights its long-ingrained place at the heart of Saturday night television.

