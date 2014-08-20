The composer of the Match of the Day theme tune, Barry Stoller, explains the process of how he created the iconic score.

The Match of the Day at 50 documentary, celebrating the programme's birthday, charts the history of the show and highlights its long-ingrained place at the heart of Saturday night television.

