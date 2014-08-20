BBC Sport - Match of the Day at 50: Meet MOTD theme tune composer Barry Stoller

The story of the MOTD theme tune

The composer of the Match of the Day theme tune, Barry Stoller, explains the process of how he created the iconic score.

The Match of the Day at 50 documentary, celebrating the programme's birthday, charts the history of the show and highlights its long-ingrained place at the heart of Saturday night television.

Read how Barry Stoller came up with the theme tune here.

Watch Match of the Day at 50, Friday 22 August, 22:35 BST (22:50 in Northern Ireland) on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

The story of the MOTD theme tune

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories