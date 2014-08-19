BBC Sport - Match of the Day at 50: Presenters through the years

MOTD presenters through the years

Celebrity fans take a look back through the years at the presenters of Match of the Day as the programme celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Russell Brand, Sir Alan Sugar and actress Sue Johnston are among the stars looking back at the men who have presented the show - Kenneth Wolstenholme, David Coleman, Jimmy Hill, Des Lynam and current presenter Gary Lineker.

The Match of the Day at 50 documentary, celebrating the iconic programme's birthday, charts the history of the show and highlights its long-ingrained place at the heart of Saturday night television.

Watch Match of the Day at 50, Friday 22 August, 22:35 BST on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

MOTD presenters through the years

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories