BBC Sport - Match of the Day at 50: Russell Brand behind the scenes

Brand behind the scenes at MOTD

Russell Brand goes behind the scenes at Match of the Day ahead of his appearance on the show. The comedian prepares for his time as a Match of the Day pundit for Sport Relief and talks about his memories of programme.

The Match of the Day at 50 documentary celebrating the iconic programme's birthday charts the history of the show and highlights its long-ingrained place at the heart of Saturday night television.

Watch Match of the Day at 50, Friday 22 August, 22:35 BST on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.

