Lord Sugar and Piers Morgan share their memories of watching Match of the Day and discuss their love of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal respectively.

The Match of the Day at 50 documentary, celebrating the iconic programme's birthday, charts the history of the show and highlights its long-ingrained place at the heart of Saturday night television.

Watch Match of the Day at 50, Friday 22 August, 22:35 BST (22:50 in Northern Ireland) on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.

