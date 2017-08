Aston Villa defender Janoi Donacien joins Tranmere Rovers

Donacien is from the Caribbean island of St Lucia

Tranmere Rovers have signed defender Janoi Donacien on loan from Aston Villa until 1 January.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his competitive debut for the Premier League side after arriving in January, but featured for them in pre-season.

He could make his Tranmere debut at Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, defender Clayton McDonald, 25, who joined on non-contract terms earlier this month, has left Tranmere after making one appearance.