Jack Stephens: Southampton defender unlikely to join Swindon

Stephens made 10 appearances for Swindon during a loan spell last season

Manager Mark Cooper has conceded Swindon Town may not be able to re-sign Southampton's Jack Stephens on loan.

The defender spent the end of last season at the County Ground and chairman Lee Power had been trying to bring him back to the League One club.

But Cooper says the move looks unlikely after Stephens was an unused substitute for Southampton in their Premier League opener against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Town boss said: "We have other targets and we are pursuing them."

He added: "If he's going to be on the bench for the first team, are we realistically going to get him? I don't know."

Cooper has already brought in two Premier League loan players for this season - Stephens' Southampton team-mate and defender Jordan Turnbull and Liverpool full-back Brad Smith.

However, it was revealed last week that Smith had returned to his parent club for treatment on a knee injury which could keep him out for several weeks.