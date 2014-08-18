Jack Collison: Ipswich Town assess free agent

Collison spent nine years at West Ham, after joining them as a 17-year-old

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy has revealed out-of-contract Wales midfielder Jack Collison is training with the club.

The 25-year-old has been with the club since last week after being released by West Ham in the summer.

"He's certainly got real quality. He wanted to get himself fit," McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"He lives half an hour away, I told him to come and train with us. Who knows? Something might come of it, or something might not."

Collison played 32 games last season, including 10 during a loan spell at Wigan and three for Wales.

He started his career at Cambridge United, but was signed by the Hammers as a 17-year-old and went on to feature 121 times for the London side in all competitions.

"There's no agenda. He's training with us. He adds quality to the training sessions," said McCarthy.

"But you have to see him in games on a full pitch."

Town striker Frank Nouble could be set to leave Portman Road though, after McCarthy confirmed the 22-year-old is available for transfer or loan.

He has scored four goals in 55 league games since joining from Wolves in January 2013.

"He's not daft. He's seen other players coming in. I wouldn't treat with him anything but respect - he's worked hard for us," McCarthy added.

"He wants to play in somebody's first team. So if he can find himself a club we will all be happy."