Simeon Jackson: Coventry City sign ex-Norwich and Millwall striker

Jamaica-born Canada striker Simeon Jackson has scored six goals in 38 international appearances

Coventry City have signed striker Simeon Jackson on a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old Canada international was available on a free transfer after being released by Millwall, where he scored two goals in 14 appearances.

He helped Norwich win promotion to the Premier League in 2011, and in total has scored 97 career league goals, four of which came in the top flight.

"Simeon is a player that has played and scored at the highest level," boss Steven Pressley told the Coventry site.

"He's got a great attitude and he knows what promotion requires. His experience will be a huge benefit to the younger players in the dressing room.

"His goal-scoring record throughout the leagues also speaks for itself and I'm looking forward to his arrival taking the competition for places among the strikers up another gear."

Jackson began his career at Rushden before moving to Gillingham in 2008, where he played 115 times, scoring 42 goals and joined Norwich in 2010.

Meanwhile, Coventry have confirmed that 19-year-old defender Stuart Urquhart has agreed to terminate his contract with the club by mutual consent.