Liam Hearn: Mansfield Town striker suffers new injury setback
Mansfield Town striker Liam Hearn has been ruled out of action until Christmas with a torn cartilage.
Hearn has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons and only joined the Stags in June after leaving Grimsby.
The 28-year-old was desperate for an injury-free spell but damaged his right knee in the Capital One Cup defeat at Sheffield United.
"I have known him a long time and I am gutted for the lad," manager Paul Cox told BBC Radio Nottingham.
"But I know he is a strong boy and he will bounce back."