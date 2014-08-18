Liam Hearn: Mansfield Town striker suffers new injury setback

Hearn left Grimsby by mutual consent in March following a serious knee injury

Mansfield Town striker Liam Hearn has been ruled out of action until Christmas with a torn cartilage.

Hearn has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons and only joined the Stags in June after leaving Grimsby.

The 28-year-old was desperate for an injury-free spell but damaged his right knee in the Capital One Cup defeat at Sheffield United.

"I have known him a long time and I am gutted for the lad," manager Paul Cox told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"But I know he is a strong boy and he will bounce back."