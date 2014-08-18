Ryan Shotton: Derby interested in versatile Stoke player

Shotton played 14 games and scored one goal while on loan with Wigan last season

Derby County are interested in signing Stoke City's Ryan Shotton on loan, BBC Radio Derby reports.

The 25-year-old spent four months with Wigan Athletic in the Championship last season, playing 14 games and scoring one goal.

But Shotton, who can play in midfield or defence, has barely featured under Potters manager Mark Hughes.

He returned to Stoke from Wigan at the beginning of January this year but did not make a first-team appearance.