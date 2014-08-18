Thiago Motta's nose broken by Brandao headbutt

Paris St-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta broke his nose when Bastia striker Brandao headbutted him, the French champions have confirmed.

PSG called for the 34-year-old Brazilian to be banned for life after he appeared to wait for Motta in the tunnel after the game and attack him.

Bastia have condemned their player and say they could take action.

PSG won the match 2-0, with striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and defender Gregory van der Wiel injured during the game.

Ibrahimovic has a rib injury, while Van der Wiel fractured a vertebra after "a knee in the back from the Bastia player Brandao", PSG revealed on Sunday.