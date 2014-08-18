BBC Sport - Manchester United: MOTD pundits react to Swansea defeat

'Man Utd need to spend £200m'

BBC Sport's Match of the Day experts give their thoughts on Manchester United after their 2-1 defeat by Swansea in Louis van Gaal's first competitive game in charge.

Former Netherlands midfielder Ruud Gullit was surprised Van Gaal started with a 5-3-2 formation at Old Trafford.

Former Red Devils defender Phil Neville, Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy all agree United will need to spend big to add quality players to their squad.

Top videos

Video

'Man Utd need to spend £200m'

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories