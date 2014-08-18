BBC Sport's Match of the Day experts give their thoughts on Manchester United after their 2-1 defeat by Swansea in Louis van Gaal's first competitive game in charge.

Former Netherlands midfielder Ruud Gullit was surprised Van Gaal started with a 5-3-2 formation at Old Trafford.

Former Red Devils defender Phil Neville, Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy all agree United will need to spend big to add quality players to their squad.