Cardiff City: Crystal Palace fined by Premier League over line-up

Former Cardiff City player Joe Ledley scored in Crystal Palace's 3-0 win over the Bluebirds

Crystal Palace have been fined by the Premier League for their involvement in last season's so-called 'spygate' incident with Cardiff City.

Palace beat Cardiff 3-0 in April only for the Welsh side to complain that their starting line-up had been leaked to their London rivals.

Palace, who were managed by Tony Pulis, denied any wrongdoing.

The maximum fine for such offences is £25,000 but the Premier League has not said how much Palace must pay.

Cardiff, who were relegated last season, and Palace say they will not be making any comment.

Palace sporting director Iain Moody worked for Cardiff until earlier last season before taking up a post at Selhurst Park in November.

It was reported that Cardiff thought that Moody might have used his contacts at the Welsh club, or close to Cardiff, to find out which players would start against Palace on 5 April.

Moody rejected the allegations as "incredibly, extraordinarily untrue".

Pulis, who surprisingly quit as Eagles boss last week, insisted at the time that Palace had not acted inappropriately and that Cardiff's team selection had not entered his thinking.

According to the Premier League, Palace were in breach of Rule B.16, which states that "every club shall behave towards each other club and the League with the utmost good faith".