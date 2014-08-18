Mike Edwards: Notts County stalwart returns in dual role

Mike Edwards in action for Notts County against Juventus
Edwards was part of the Notts side that played against Juventus in a friendly in September 2011

Former Notts County captain Mike Edwards has returned to the club as part of the coaching set-up and to provide defensive cover.

Edwards, 34, spent eight seasons at Notts from 2004 and has been training with the club in pre-season after being released by Carlisle United in May.

He will be part of the first-team squad and takes over the role as strength and conditioning coach from Lee Taylor.

Edwards played more than 300 games for the Magpies after joining in 2004.

