Maigari reinstated as Nigeria Football Federation president

Nigeria have re-instated football federation president Aminu Maigari barely a month after he was dismissed.

The Nigeria Football Federation passed a vote of no confidence in Maigari over allegations of financial wrongdoing.

But Fifa's Deputy Secretary General Markus Kattner wrote in a letter to the NFF last week that the sacking breached several statutes and must be reversed.

"There is no victor and no vanquished," Maigari told reporters in Abuja on Monday as he resumed his position.

"We must all come together in the interest of the Nigeria game. We are all adults and we must have differences, but I am happy that those differences are now in the past and we are now of the same accord."

Kattner has also ordered that Maigari should preside over the 26 August elections to the NFF executive committee fixed for Warri, Delta State, and for the board to revert to how it was structured before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

But Maigari, who took over one of the hottest seats in African sport in August 2010, is unlikely to return for a second term in office.

He was not cleared by the electoral committee to contest next week's election after he failed to submit his form.

Current vice-president Mike Umeh and Chris Giwa are the only candidates to have been cleared to contest for the post of president.