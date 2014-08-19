Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Tom Adeyemi will be a top player

Tom Adeyemi scored three goals for Birmingham in 40 games since joining them from Norwich City in 2013

Sky Bet Championship: Cardiff City v Wigan Athletic Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday 28 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio 5 live, online, mobile and the BBC Sport app

Cardiff City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes new signing Tom Adeyemi will play a big part in the Bluebirds campaign this season.

The 22-year-old signed from Birmingham on a three-year deal has played in the club's draw at Blackburn and 3-1 win against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Cardiff host Wigan in the Championship on Tuesday and Solskjaer has tipped Adeyemi to have a good season.

"He's going to be a top, top player for us," said Solskjaer.

Cardiff City's summer signings Anthony Pilkington Sean Morrison Adam Le Fondre Guido Burgstaller Federico Macheda Javi Guerra Kagisho Dikgacoi Tom Adeyemi

Adeyemi is a direct replacement for Jordan Mutch, who has completed his £6m transfer to QPR.

Solskjaer said he had been tracking Adeyemi for the past five years since seeing him playing for Norwich City reserves against Manchester United reserves as an 18-year-old.

The Norwegian says the midfielder has all the attributes to help the Bluebirds' bid to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

"He's a box to box midfielder and can attack and defend," said Solskjaer.

"He wins the ball really well for us, switches the play and scores goals as well."

The Latics have yet to win in the league so far this season, drawing 2-2 against Reading in their opening game and losing 2-1 to Charlton on Saturday.

Uwe Rosler's side were also knocked out of the Capital One Cup by League Two Burton Albion but Solskjaer is reading nothing into Wigan's early form.

"They (Wigan) are one of my favourites for promotion," said Solskjaer.

"I saw them against Reading and they are a good team.

"Uwe's got some excellent players there and they are going to cause us problems.

"It's a great challenge for us but we are in a good vein of form.

"We played well pre-season, the lads are confident and we are going into that game with the belief that we can hurt them."