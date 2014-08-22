Welsh Premier League & non-League round-up

Corbett Sports Welsh Premier League

Friday

Cefn Druids 0-5 Aberystwyth Town: Chris Venables scored four goals as Aberystwyth Town started the new season with a comprehensive win away to newly promoted Cefn Druids. Venables opened the scoring on 8 minutes before the home side's Adam Hesp was sent-off for asecond bookable offence for upending Veanbles in the penalty area. Venables scored from the resultant spot kick and added two further second half goals eithers side of Luke Sherborn's goal.

Prestatyn Town 3-2 Gap Connah's Quay: Andy Parkinson's late goal secured an opening game victory for Prestatyn Town. Gary O'Toole opened the scoring for the visitors on 26 minutes but Jack Lewis equalised six minutes later. Connah's Quay took the lead for a second time a minute after the interval through Luke Holden before Prestatyn levelled for a second time thanks to Michael Parker's goal. Parkinson netted in stoppage time

The New Saints 2-0 Bangor City: Champions The New Saints began where they left off last season with victory over Bangor City in the Welsh Premier League. The Oswestry-based side, who had beaten Bangor 9-1 in the final game of last season, led 1-0 at the break following Greg Draper's 27th minute opener. Sam Finley added a second on 67 minutes as Craig Harrison's side began with victory.

Saturday

Airbus UK Broughton P-P Port Talbot Town: The match was called off after the Port Talbot team were unable to reach The Airfield after being delayed following a road traffic incident in mid Wales.

Carmarthen Town 1-0 Rhyl: Carmarthen Town made hard work of their 1-0 win over a Rhyl side who were reduced to nine men after 26 minutes. Former Wrexham midfielder Levi Mackin and Liam Benson were sent-off for Greg Strong's side before Luke Cummings secured Carmarthen's victory six minutes before the interval.

Newtown AFC 1-2 Bala Town: Bala secured an impressive win in their opening game of the season on Newtown's new 3G pitch at Latham Park. Ryan Valentine scored the Lakesiders's opening goal after two minutes before Jason Oswell levelled. Mike Hayes secured Bala's victory in the second half.

Vanarama Conference North

Saturday

Southern League Division One South & West

Saturday

