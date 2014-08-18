Derk Boerrigter accepts two-match ban for 'simulation'

Celtic winger Derk Boerrigter has accepted a two-match suspension for "simulation"

Referee John Beaton awarded the Dutchman a penalty and sent off Saints captain Dave Mackay for denying him a goalscoring opportunity.

The Scottish FA said Boerrigter had caused "a match official to make an incorrect decision by committing an act of simulation".

He will miss two league matches.

The 27-year-old will sit out the Scottish Premiership trip to Inverness on Saturday and the game against Dundee at Dens Park on Sunday 31 August.

Nir Biton converted the spot-kick to give Celtic a two-goal lead at McDiarmid Park on their way to a 3-0 win.

St Johnstone's appeal against Mackay's red card on the grounds of wrongful dismissal will be heard on Thursday.