Conrad Logan: Rochdale sign Leicester City goalkeeper

Logan's last loan spell was with Rotherham in the 2011/12 season, where he made 21 appearances

Rochdale have signed Leicester City goalkeeper Conrad Logan on a one-month emergency loan deal.

The 28-year-old will provide cover for Josh Lillis, who was injured in Saturday's loss at Chesterfield.

Logan has progressed through the youth ranks with the Foxes and made his debut in the League Cup in August 2006.

But he has only played a total of 30 games for City and has had loan spells with Boston United, Stockport County, Luton, Bristol Rovers and Rotherham.