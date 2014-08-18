Norwich City: Martin Olsson banned for referee incident

Norwich City defender Martin Olsson has been banned for a further three games for placing his hand on a referee.

The Football Association found Olsson, 26, guilty of misconduct for making physical contact with Simon Cooper in the opening-day defeat by Wolves.

He appeared to touch the chest of Cooper prior to his 60th-minute sending off after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Rajiv van La Parra.

Norwich will not be appealing against the decision.

Sweden international Olsson, who was already suspended for Saturday's 3-0 win over Watford, will now miss Tuesday's game against former side Blackburn Rovers, Saturday's East Anglian derby at Ipswich Town, and the League Cup game against Crawley next week.

