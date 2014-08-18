Norwich City: Martin Olsson banned for referee incident

The red card was the third of Olsson's career since he moved to England, joining Blackburn in 2006

Norwich City defender Martin Olsson has been banned for a further three games for placing his hand on a referee.

The Football Association found Olsson, 26, guilty of misconduct for making physical contact with Simon Cooper in the opening-day defeat by Wolves.

He appeared to touch the chest of Cooper prior to his 60th-minute sending off after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Rajiv van La Parra.

Norwich will not be appealing against the decision.

Sweden international Olsson, who was already suspended for Saturday's 3-0 win over Watford, will now miss Tuesday's game against former side Blackburn Rovers, Saturday's East Anglian derby at Ipswich Town, and the League Cup game against Crawley next week.