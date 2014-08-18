Luke James hands in Hartlepool United transfer request

James has played all three of Pools' league and cup games this season

Hartlepool United have said they "acknowledge" a written transfer request submitted by teenage forward Luke James on Monday.

Pools' response to the request was to issue a statement which "advised Luke that he remains under contract".

James, 19, has played in all three matches this season, and was a regular with 14 goals in 48 games last term.

The academy product made his debut in December 2011 and has since netted 20 goals in 96 appearances.

He also signed a new contract last summer, although terms were undisclosed by the club.