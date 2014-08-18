BBC Sport - Luis Suarez: Barcelona president says player will change

Suarez will change - Barca president

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says the club will help new signing Luis Suarez who "will change the way he acts".

The Uruguayan forward made his debut on Monday night in a friendly against Mexican club Leon at the Nou Camp.

Suarez received a four-month ban for biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini during the World Cup, with his ban being relaxed to allow him to train and play friendlies.

Top Stories