BBC Sport - Burnley v Chelsea: Sean Dyche says his side can learn from defeat
Burnley manager Sean Dyche believes his Burnley side will "learn" from their 3-1 Premier league defeat by Chelsea at Turf Moor.
Scott Arfield put the visitors in front but the Blues responded with first-half goals from new signing Diego Costa, Andre Schurrle and Branislav Ivanovic.
Dyche describes Chelsea as a "fine side" but feels the Clarets will take "belief" and "experience" from facing them.