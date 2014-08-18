BBC Sport - Premier League: Jose Mourinho on Burnley 1-3 Chelsea

Mourinho praises 'fantastic' Chelsea

Manager Jose Mourinho says Chelsea have "fantastic mental stability" after recovering to beat newly promoted Burnley 3-1.

Striker Diego Costa scored his first Premier League goal to equalise Scott Arfield's opener, before first-half goals from Andre Schurrle and Branislav Ivanovic won the game.

Mourinho felt it was "unfair" that striker Diego Costa was booked for simulation in the first half when he believed the Spain forward should have been awarded a penalty.

