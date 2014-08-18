Barcelona: Luis Suarez makes debut in friendly at Nou Camp

Luis Suarez scored 31 times in 33 top-flight appearances for Liverpool last season

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez made his Barcelona debut as a late substitute in their 6-0 victory over Mexican side Club Leon in a friendly on Monday.

Suarez's four-month ban for biting was upheld last week but has been relaxed to allow the 27-year-old to train and play in friendly matches.

Barca coach Luis Enrique waited until the 75th minute to give the Nou Camp their first glimpse of Suarez.

Neymar scored twice and Lionel Messi also netted in an easy Barca win.

Suarez wore the number nine shirt and was given a rapturous reception by the Barcelona fans when he was introduced.

Luis Suarez controversies June 2014: Banned for four months from any football-related activity, plus nine international matches, for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini April 2013: Apologises for biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic and receives a 10-game ban Dec 2011: Given eight-match suspension and fined £40,000 for racially abusing Manchester United's Patrice Evra Nov 2010: Given seven-match ban for biting PSV Eindhoven's Otman Bakkal on the shoulder while playing for Ajax

The striker, who joined Barcelona for £75m from Liverpool, showed some nice touches during the cameo appearance.

Barcelona fans will have to wait a little longer for Suarez's competitive Barcelona debut, which is likely to be at Real Madrid on 26 October in the El Clasico.

The Catalan club cruised to victory against Club Leon to win the Joan Gamper Cup after Argentina international Messi opened the scoring in the second minute.

Brazilian Neymar then scored twice before half-time to give Barca a comfortable advantage.

Teenage striker Munir El Haddadi also netted a brace - the second goal coming moments after Suarez's introduction - before 19-year-old Sandro rounded off the scoring with another two minutes from time.

Suarez was given his suspension for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during Uruguay's 2014 World Cup group match in Brazil in June

Luis Suarez shared a joke with Thomas Vermaelen and Sergio Busquets before kick-off at the Nou Camp

Suarez was given a rousing reception by the Nou Camp crowd when he came on

Suarez only made a 15-minute cameo as Barcelona eased to a 6-0 win over Mexican outfit Club Leon