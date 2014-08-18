Daniel Sturridge: Liverpool striker says club over title 'heartbreak'

Daniel Sturridge moved to Liverpool for £12m in January 2013

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge says everyone at the club has overcome the disappointment of not winning the Premier League title last season.

The Reds came close to a first title since 1990 but finished two points behind champions Manchester City.

Sturridge, 24, said: "We were heartbroken at the end of last season but we are refreshed and mentally ready for a long season again.

"It's not easy but everyone is over that now and we look to the future."

Liverpool's major summer deals Ins Outs Adam Lallana[Southampton] £25m Luis Suarez[Barcelona] £75m Dejan Lovren[Southampton] £20m Pepe Reina[Bayern Munich] £2m Lazar Markovic[Benfica] £20m Martin Kelly[Crystal Palace] £1.5m Alberto Moreno[Sevilla] £12m Divock Origi[Lille] Loan Emre Can[Bayer Leverkusen] £10m Iago Aspas[Sevilla] Loan Divock Origi[Lille] £10m Luis Alberto[Malaga] Loan Rickie Lambert[Southampton] £4m Andre Wisdom[West Brom] Loan Javier Manquillo[Atletico Madrid] Loan

Liverpool opened their league campaign by beating Southampton 2-1 on Sunday, and the England international is not concerned by critics writing off the club's chances of mounting another challenge following the £75m sale of Luis Suarez to Barcelona in July.

He added: "We have confidence within ourselves, we have a belief within the squad we can win every game - no matter what the opposition - with the philosophies the manager has and the individuals we have and how they work collectively.

"Getting off to a good start is fantastic for us, but we understand it is only one game and there are 37 to go.

"I think we go about our business silently. Last season we were underdogs and this season we are underdogs, I don't think it changes."