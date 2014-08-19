Tuesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Ghana midfielder Wakaso Mubarak will have a medical in Moscow as Celtic aim to sign the 24-year-old on loan from Rubin Kazan ahead of a 23:00 deadline to play in Wednesday's Champions League play-off first leg against Maribor. (The Sun, print edition)

Celtic signing target Wakaso Mubarak, the Ghana winger presently in Russia with Rubin Kazan, has a controversial past shaped by tantrums and tragedies. (The Herald)

Legia Warsaw admit that their bid to stop Celtic taking their place in the Champions League play-off was doomed, despite the Polish club appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn their elimination for fielding a suspended player.(Daily Record)

Marcos Tavares will pose the greatest threat to Celtic's hopes of progressing to the Champions League group stages this season, according to Ross County defender Uros Celcer, who played with the Brazilian striker at the Glasgow side's play-off round opponents, Maribor. (The Herald)

Marc Klok made six appearances for Ross County after signing last summer

Georgios Samaras, who was released by Celtic in the summer ahead of playing for Greece at the World Cup, has flown to Spain for signing talks with La Liga club Malaga. (Daily Record, print edition)

Ross County have released Dutch defender Marc Klok, the 21-year-old who joined the Scottish Premiership club after leaving Utrecht last summer. (Daily Record, print edition)

Hearts are looking to sign another goalkeeper despite securing Lee Hollis on a short-term contract and recalling Jack Hamilton from loan with Stenhousemuir following injuries to Neil Alexander and Scott Gallacher. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee manager Paul Hartley has scrapped plans to send Craig Wighton on loan after the 17-year-old striker scored against Partick Thistle at the weekend. (Daily Express)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright admits he is struggling to find an experienced striker to replace Stevie May, who was sold to Sheffield Wednesday. (The Sun, print edition)

Chelsea are poised to send Scotland Under-21 striker Islam Feruz on loan, with clubs in Russia, Greece and Belgium interested in the 18-year-old. (Sky Sports News)

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Ryan Gauld, sold by Dundee United this summer, helped Sporting Lisbon's B side to a 3-1 victory over Santa Clara in his first start for his new club. (The Sun, print edition)

Midfielder Robert Snodgrass faces four months on the sidelines - missing four of Scotland's Euro 2016 qualifiers - because of the injury picked up in his Hull City debut at the weekend. (The Mirror, print edition)

Former Cardiff City boss Malky Mackay is in pole position to take over after a second round of talks with Crystal Palace co-chairman Steve Parish. (Daily Star)

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood is to beat Malky Mackay to the Crystal Palace job after holding talks to replace Tony Pulis, who left last week. (Sun - subscription required)

Stirling University are poised to make history by appointing Shelley Kerr, who resigned as Arsenal Ladies boss, the first female manager in Scottish men's senior football. (The Sun, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Winger Lee Jones is set to secure a long-term contract with Glasgow Warriors, to whom he spent time on loan last season from Edinburgh, after impressing for Scotland's Sevens side at the Commonwealth Games. (Daily Express, print edition)

Ryder Cup vice-captain Des Smyth has hinted that Scotland's Stephen Gallacher will not be a wildcard pick by Paul McGinlay for Europe's Ryder Cup team. (The Sun, print edition)