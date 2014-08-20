Leroy Fer: QPR seal £8m signing of Norwich midfielder

Fer scored three Premier League goals last season, as well as one in the League Cup

QPR have signed Netherlands international Leroy Fer from Norwich for a reported fee of £8m.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year contract at Loftus Road and is Harry Redknapp's fourth summer signing.

He said: "It was always my dream to stay in England, in the Premier League. QPR did well last season to come up and the squad is full of top players, so I'm delighted to be here.

"I'm just looking forward to showing what I'm capable of here at QPR."

Fer scored four goals in 32 games last season after signing from FC Twente, but was unable to prevent the Canaries' relegation to the Championship.

He scored for the Netherlands in their 2-0 group stage victory over Chile at this summer's World Cup in Brazil.

Fer joins Rio Ferdinand, Steven Caulker and Jordon Mutch as new signings at QPR this summer.

Manager Redknapp told QPR's website: "Leroy has all the attributes you'd be looking for from a central midfielder.

"He's just an outstanding midfield player - great physique, fine ability, and he gets box-to-box."

Fer could make his debut against Tottenham on Sunday.