Eastleigh: Matt Fry signs for Conference side
Eastleigh have signed former Bradford defender Matthew Fry on a free transfer.
Fry began his career at West Ham but did not make a first-team appearance, and had loan spells at Gillingham and Charlton before joining Bradford.
The 23-year-old left-sided defender played just six times for Bradford before moving to Dartford in July 2013.
Fry had been in pre-season training with Luton Town before deciding to join the Conference new boys.