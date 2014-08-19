Eastleigh: Matt Fry signs for Conference side

Fry made 15 league appearances for Dartford last season

Eastleigh have signed former Bradford defender Matthew Fry on a free transfer.

Fry began his career at West Ham but did not make a first-team appearance, and had loan spells at Gillingham and Charlton before joining Bradford.

The 23-year-old left-sided defender played just six times for Bradford before moving to Dartford in July 2013.

Fry had been in pre-season training with Luton Town before deciding to join the Conference new boys.